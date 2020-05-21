For the first time since 22 March, Flightradar24 tracked more than 100,000 daily flights on 20 May. 110,361 flights took to the skies, an 11.9% increase from the previous day, but still well below the average of 191,611 flights per day from May 2019.
Read More
JetBlue will salute healthcare workers and first responders in New York with a flyover on 7 May at 19:00 EDT (23:00 UTC). Three of the airline’s New York-themed special livery A320s will be used. See the participating aircraft and track the flight here.
Read More
Each month we send out complete ADS-B receiver kits that include an ADS-B receiver, antennas, and all necessary cabling to qualified hosts. You can apply to host one of our receivers or easily build your own.
Read More
March’s COVID-19 induced historic drop in air traffic paved the way for late April’s slight and uncertain recovery. The least busy day in the skies in many years was 12 April, when only 46,294 flights took to the air. Since then the total number of flights tracked by Flightradar24 each day has trended upward, though …
Read More
As the first flight tracking service to integrate satellite-based ADS-B into a public platform in 2016, we’re proud to announce we’re also the first to make space-based ADS-B data available to all users.
Read More
Originally developed as a transport for the Buran program, the Antonov An-225 Mryia has since found its calling as the world’s largest cargo aircraft—holding over 200 world records, including heaviest total cargo (253.8t) and the heaviest single piece of cargo ever carried (187.6t). Learn more about the An-225, take a look inside, and track it …
Read More
Over 4 million people visited Flightradar24.com on 16 April 2010. The site that day, much like these days, was remarkable for what you didn’t see. Nearly all flights in Europe and across the Atlantic Ocean were suspended for almost a week as ash from the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano on Iceland made safe flight …
Read More
With the decline in air traffic around the world, the visibility of certain flights has attracted attention and we’ve received quite a few questions. We’ve provided answers to common questions below. If you have a question we didn’t answer, please let us know in the comments or you can reach us on Twitter or Facebook.
Read More
We‘ve compiled statistics and charted the dramatic decline in air traffic caused by COVID-19, but what does that actually look like on the map? We’ve created some ‘before and after’ images showing the impact on air traffic in various places around the world.
Read More
Flightradar24 Note: Airlines and governments have reacted to the spread of COVID-19 with varying speed and levels of restrictions. With Flightradar24 data, ICF examined flights in China, Europe, and the...
Overview The worldwide Boeing 737 MAX grounding occurred on 13 March 2019 following the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302. The crash of ET302 was the second crash of a 737 MAX following Lion Air 610 the previous October.
Read More
Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down shortly after departure from Tehran early morning 8 January 2020. The flight departed Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport at 02:42 UTC (06:12 local time) and the last ADS-B signal was received by the Flightradar24 network at 02:44 UTC.
Read More
Lion Air flight JT610 departed Jakarta for Pangkal Pinang at 06:20 local time (23:20 UTC) on 29 October and lost contact shortly after departure. Flightradar24 received the last ADS-B message from the aircraft at 23:31:56 UTC at an altitude of 425 feet AMSL. The flight was operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 registration PK-LQP. The …
Read More