Flightradar24 is a global flight tracking service that provides you with real-time information about thousands of aircraft around the world. Flightradar24 tracks 180,000+ flights, from 1,200+ airlines, flying to or from 4,000+ airports around the world in real time. Our service is currently available online and for your iOS or Android device.
Terrestrial based tracking with very high levels of GPS accuracy for most aircraft. Some older
aircraft use inertial reference units instead of GPS for positions, decreasing positional accuracy.
Satellite based tracking with very high levels of GPS accuracy for most aircraft. Some older aircraft use
inertial reference units instead of GPS for positions, decreasing positional accuracy.
Terrestrial based tracking using the time difference of arrival to calculate position. Should
give high positional accuracy during most phases of flight, but position errors can sometimes occur. The
ground speed is calculated and can sometimes be incorrect, especially during turns and at low altitudes.
Vertical speed is also calculated, so errors can sometimes occur. Altitude data come from the transponder
and should be correct.
Terrestrial based tracking used in light aircraft, such as gliders. Variable levels of data quality based on
limited tracking capabilities for gliders. Data provided by the
Open Glider Network.
3rd party data covering North America and certain oceanic regions around North America,
aggregated from different data sources. Provided to Flightradar24 as is with variable quality based on
multiple factors.
An aircraft's position may be estimated for up to 240 minutes after coverage has been lost based
on the great circle path between the last received position and destination. Accuracy of estimated positions
will vary based on time since last received position and flight route.
This aircraft is broadcasting an invalid transponder code due to malfunction or incorrect
programming. As the ICAO 24-bit address is incorrect, it's often impossible to identify the aircraft.
Disclaimer: An aircraft will remain on the list until we can confirm that it has departed from the airport. Please note that the data could contain inaccuracies.
* It is currently later at the arriving airport than the expected arrival time and we have not been able to confirm that the flight has landed. While this may indicate a delay, it may also be that the arrival information is not available or has not yet reached one of our data sources.
* It is currently later at the departing airport than the expected departure time and the flight is not yet active. While this may indicate a delay or cancellation, it may also be that the departure information is not available or has not yet reached one of our data sources.
The value between 0 and 5 is a balanced value that includes number of delayed flights, average delay and number of cancelled flights. The higher number, the higher number of cancelations and/or delays.
0 - 1.9Good traffic flow.
2.0 - 3.4Minor problems with some delays or few cancellations.
3.5 - 5Big problems with big delays and several flights cancelled.
The arrow show the current trend of disruption index.
Disruption index is only available for about 300 airports.
Flightradar24 delay index
