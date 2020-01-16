Terrestrial based tracking with very high levels of GPS accuracy for most aircraft. Some older aircraft use inertial reference units instead of GPS for positions, decreasing positional accuracy. Read more

Satellite based tracking with very high levels of GPS accuracy for most aircraft. Some older aircraft use inertial reference units instead of GPS for positions, decreasing positional accuracy. Read more

Terrestrial based tracking using the time difference of arrival to calculate position. Should give high positional accuracy during most phases of flight, but position errors can sometimes occur. The ground speed is calculated and can sometimes be incorrect, especially during turns and at low altitudes. Vertical speed is also calculated, so errors can sometimes occur. Altitude data come from the transponder and should be correct. Read more

Terrestrial based tracking used in light aircraft, such as gliders. Variable levels of data quality based on limited tracking capabilities for gliders. Read more

3rd party data covering North America and certain oceanic regions around North America, aggregated from different data sources. Provided to Flightradar24 as is with variable quality based on multiple factors. Read more

An aircraft's position may be estimated for up to 240 minutes after coverage has been lost based on the great circle path between the last received position and destination. Accuracy of estimated positions will vary based on time since last received position and flight route. Read more

This aircraft is broadcasting an invalid transponder code due to malfunction or incorrect programming. As theICAO 24-bit address is incorrect, it's often impossible to identify the aircraft. Read more

{radar} Receiver code displayed is randomly chosen from all receivers currently seeing the aircraft.

